Without Democrats, Trump would have room to be a dictator

My first question to Ralph Bush in response to his Letter to the Editor on Feb. 13 entitled “Will Democrats go the way of the Whig Party?” is, “Is that what you want?”
Do you want the Democratic Party gone so the Republicans and Trump can have total power? That way, you and Trump’s “followers” can continue to blindly worship him no matter what he does or says — without any bothersome interference from the party of the insignificant “African-Americans” and “LBGT community.” Trump can become your king, or perhaps your dictator, and you can idolize and worship him and fulfill your desperate need to be ruled by a crazed demagogue — even when he flails his arms like a second-grader and mocks a disabled reporter.
Whatever happened to critical thinking and judging a candidate based on his or her merits and character? Are you, too, all about jobs and nothing else? America has overreacted and shown it’s darker side out of fear and desperation in the past, but has always come back into the light and become good again. Trump won’t last because America is good, and she’ll land on her feet once again.
Rita Jensen, Arroyo Grande
