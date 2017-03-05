Thank you to Shandon firefighters for keeping community safe during storms

A heartfelt “Thank you” to the firefighters of Cal Fire Station 51 here in Shandon. The winds with the storm on Feb. 17 were particularly swift and severe in Shandon. I have lived in the North County all my life and never experienced anything like the wind that was not just extreme, but also long-lasting (hours). Along with damaged roofs, many trees were broken and uprooted, causing damage to streets and homes — all this during a long power outage.
Station 51 patrolled the streets to assist us as needed, as well as to help those with medical problems such as those whose conditions could be exacerbated from lack of power for their medical equipment. It is comforting to know that there is a group of people who have the back of this community. Thank you, thank you, thank you!
Randy Blackwell, Shandon
