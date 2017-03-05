Trump voters believe in personal responsibility and liberals don’t

I don’t own a real gun or go to church on Sunday, and I would never vote for Ted Cruz or object to any women from having an abortion (as long as they pay for it). I’m in the middle, and liberals had a chance for my vote up to the day the person I voted for, Donald Trump, was elected. Every day since has been filled with confirmation that most members of progressive parties are wolves in sheep’s clothing. Hatred and intolerance is spewing forth from the now-repressive left through virtually every form of communication.
The current generation of liberals has gone too far. Their tolerance of the normalization of deviance is unacceptable. I’m not referring to gays and lesbians (where in most cases their status is not a choice), but to the fact that otherwise caring people seem to have gone brain dead over the meaning of the word “illegal.”
Be it immigration, destruction of property, noncooperation with law enforcement or many other aspects of life, breaking our laws must lead to serious consequences. For Trump voters, it is called taking personal responsibility for one’s actions.
Charlee Smith, Templeton
