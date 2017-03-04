Big Sky owner thanks community for support of ‘Day Without Immigrants’

To my community,
I would like to take a moment to update you with the responses to Big Sky Cafe’s closure for “A Day Without Immigrants.” Your response has been overwhelmingly positive. From the replies on our social media, the notices in The Tribune and the amazing responses by our guests, I guess doing the right thing by my staff was a good thing.
I would like to thank the individuals that took the time to write notes supporting us, but their names are way too many. However, we would like to send out a big thank you to Comevo Inc. Comevo is a local software company. They called me and asked if they could help pay our staff for the day’s wages that they missed! Talk about paying it forward! Due to the generosity of Comevo, all staff members who missed work on “A Day Without Immigrants” have been paid their hourly wages for that day. So, a Big Sky thank you to Scott, Kristine and the rest of the team at Comevo.
We shall do our best to continue to make “real food by real people,” supporting our local farmers and trying to make good choices with our actions.
Cheers,
Greg Holt, San Luis Obispo
Comments