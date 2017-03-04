SLO County waste authority has helpful guide to recycling

Should paper milk cartons go into the blue can? Frozen food cartons? Shredded paper? Should labels be removed from containers before recycling? These are questions that I have often wondered about.
I just happened to discover that these questions are nicely answered on the website of the San Luis Obispo County Integrated Waste Management Authority. Specifically, on this page: www.iwma.com/guide.
This seems to be an up-to-date posting, as evidenced by the mentioning of disposal of food scrap in the green waste can. The information is quite comprehensive and clearly explained with good illustrations. Kudos to IWMA!
For the well-being of our environment and our sanitation workers and facilities, I urge everyone to please check out this page.
Mei-Ling L. Liu, Arroyo Grande
