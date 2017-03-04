SLO County supervisors should honor Chumash elders and our coast

I was raised to honor my elders, for they had lived longer and had more wisdom than me.
Well, once again our San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors, as they did 30 years with the licensing of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant, said “no” to the tribal Chumash leaders regarding the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary and a ban on offshore drilling!
Chumash elders, the environment and the voters of San Luis Obispo County have taken a backseat to the almighty dollar. I really thought our supervisors cared for our amazing coast and beaches, so now it’s time to make them honor our Chumash elders.
Rinaldo Caminada, Shell Beach
