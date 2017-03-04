Show us a replacement plan before junking the Affordable Care Act

Rep. Kevin McCarthy,
Thank you for responding to the Sacramento Bee editorial that detailed the newspaper’s concerns about the efforts of you and your party to abandon the Affordable Care Act before coming up with a replacement.
I appreciate your comparison of the Affordable Care Act to a defective automobile, in that the Affordable Care Act obviously needs repair, update and change. In my family, we fix the old car as best we can, do some research and come up with a safe replacement we can afford. Then we get rid of the old clunker. What I am hearing from you is, “Just trust us!” and frankly, I don’t.
I have no confidence that there is a replacement plan, and I fear we are being conned. I have every confidence that you, your political party and the president will blame your opposition for your failure to deliver, ironically, while your party controls the the House and Senate, and perhaps attempts to control the president. Please prove me, and your fellow Californians, wrong.
Let’s see the plan.
I respectfully suggest that you, your colleagues and the president show us a replacement plan before you throw the existing one out.
James W. Miller, Paso Robles
Comments