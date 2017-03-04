Changes to Tribune website making archiving the news difficult

As a Tribune subscriber, I track local news by curating content electronically to my computer instead of clipping news articles out of the print edition. I’d like to hand some “brickbats” to whoever decided to make it much more difficult to archive articles. I can’t print articles as PDFs now. No longer may I simply use my mouse to demarcate text and graphics to be archived. I must use a considerably more cumbersome process. Please restore the website design that you employed previously.
Gene Nelson, San Luis Obispo
