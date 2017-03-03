Betty Long thanks all who helped her recover from Grover dog attack

My family and I would like to thank our community for the outpouring of support during my recovery from the December dog attack. It has meant so much to my mental and physical healing knowing so many are thinking of me. Love and prayers from strangers, as well as friends I’ve known for 75 years, give me daily strength.
My family and I so appreciate the concerned care I received at my care facility. They helped me strengthen my newly replaced shoulder and relearn how to walk, preparing me to live at home again. These newest friends lift my spirits and care for me at this most vulnerable time.
I’m anxious to use my new skills to get back to my little dog, Giminy. Thank you everyone for all your thoughts and prayers.
Betty Long, Grover Beach
