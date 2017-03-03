Betty Long thanks all who helped her recover from Grover dog attack

4:31 Locals strut their stuff for 30th annual Phyllis’ Musical Revue in SLO Pause

1:42 Central Coast Cyber Forensic Lab offers a new crime-fighting tool in a digital world

1:13 Atascadero's Charles Paddock Zoo has its bronze tiger back

0:31 Video of possible great white shark swimming near Pismo Beach Pier

0:11 Video shows large shark swimming near Pismo Beach Pier

1:02 Remembering David Fear: 'A Grover Beach hero'

0:38 Tom Villa rehearses for 30th annual Phyllis' Musical Revue at Madonna Inn

1:31 Take a drive from Cayucos to San Luis Obispo — in 90 seconds

8:10 Why Arroyo Grande will investigate Mayor Jim Hill