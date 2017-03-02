Will more conservative voices lead to more alternative facts?

The Tribune is to be commended on its efforts to bring more conservative voices to the Opinion page. The writers we have enjoyed in the past (Charles Krauthammer, Kathleen Parker) are among the best, but they are finding it difficult to agree with and support the new president.
They are not the only ones in their party with this problem.
Conscientious journalists of all stripes must report the facts before they can deliver their opinions.
We have a president who invents his own facts and insists we accept them as truth. We also have his followers, who agree with him and see the media as “the enemy,” especially now that the president himself has branded journalists as “the enemy of the American people.” Maybe it is these followers who want to see more conservative Viewpoints (agreeing with his alternative facts while ignoring the truth?).
History does indeed repeat itself.
Mary Ross, Cambria
Comments