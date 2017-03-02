Donald Trump has replaced immigrants’ hopes with the fear of immigration raids

The Trump administration’s recent deportations bring to mind Aung San Suu Kyi’s reminder that “The only real freedom is freedom from fear.”
With the stroke of a pen, the Trump team pierced the hearts of millions of undocumented immigrants and injected fear where hope once reigned.
As a result, families suffer, children cry out for their parents, and the president struts up to the podium only to feed his insatiable ego and lash out at our free press for doing its job. Alternative facts will not fool the majority of this nation’s voters who refused to embrace hate.
We will take our signs to the streets, sport safety pins and wear pink in protest as we peacefully outlast the deep red caps that will fade under the bright light of truth.
Bruce Badrigian, Morro Bay
Comments