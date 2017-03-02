Letters to the Editor

March 2, 2017 7:46 PM

America should return to the message of ‘one nation under God’

A recent letter that stated Rev. Franklin Graham’s mere presence at the presidential inauguration was a provocation was a bit over the top (“Franklin Graham’s inauguration prayer was religious intolerance,” Feb. 11).

A “bully pulpit” for an “extremist, un-American agenda”?

America was created by Christian settlers on the premise that later became “one nation under God.”

A Christian man speaking about God through Jesus Christ from the pulpit was a breath of fresh air. We have just encountered eight years of a false prophet and un-American dribble from an arrogant, self-centered man.

Other countries are allowed their one and only god. Why can’t America act in kind? God is referred to by a couple of other names in the Bible, but not many. I, too, believe in God, and also believe to not hold any other Gods before him.

In James 1:8, it states, “A double-minded man is unstable in all his ways.”

Ken Sutliff, Cambria

