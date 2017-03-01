Compton, Peschong and Arnold ignore Chumash and the rest of us

Democracy is a wonderful thing, isn’t it?
Those who turned out to the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors Meeting on Feb. 7 reportedly spoke 2-1 in favor of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary. Only Supervisors Bruce Gibson and Adam Hill have good enough ears and brains to hear the people and voted to support the marine sanctuary. Thank you, Gibson and Hill!
As for Lynn Compton, John Peschong and Debbie Arnold (related to Benedict, perhaps?) and their lame reasons for voting against the sanctuary — next election, let’s gather 100 signatures for their opponents’ fundraising lists or give $100 to their opponents. And if we see oil rigs going up on this coast like they have in Santa Barbara, we know who to blame. Most of us can remember spills in this area. Once again, the Chumash, the rest of us and this beautiful environment get ignored.
Margaret Bertrand, Los Osos
