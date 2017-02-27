Taking a break from politics to enjoy SLO County’s music scene

In one weekend, my husband and I attended three excellent performances in our county, all very different and in different towns.
On Feb. 10, we heard between 40 and 50 Cal Poly students at a Night at the Mission. As we enjoyed almost 50 musicians playing clarinets, saxophones, horns, flute, trumpets, trombones, oboes, bassoons, tubas and even four euphoniums, we were reminded that Cal Poly is not completely a polytechnic university. It has a music faculty of 12 full-time and 19 part-time members. The students were professional in every way, a joy to see and to hear, and we commend the faculty for their dedication to their craft and their students.
On Feb. 11, we heard Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, Grammy nominees for Best Bluegrass Album, perform at Castoro Cellars winery in Templeton. Ickes is considered to be the best dobro player in the world, and together they are a stunning duo.
Feb. 12 found us in Morro Bay, thrilling to an outstanding jazz concert at the newly remodeled Siren bar and music venue. Imagine eight saxophonists plus supporting musicians all on stage at once! This amazing concert was organized by the San Luis Obispo County Jazz Federation, which presents many workshops and concerts every month.
Music is an excellent antidote to politics; we recommend it highly.
Valerie Endres, San Luis Obispo
