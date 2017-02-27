Sierra Club’s claims about marine sanctuary are deceptive

The local Sierra Club and other environmental groups are either ignorant or deceptive when they say the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary will not have an effect on the local fishing industry. They are asking us to simply “trust them” as they “promise” us that the new sanctuary won’t lead to more regulations on our overburdened fishermen and women.
So, if they want us to “trust them,” let’s look at the way similar sanctuary designations have affected fishing industries along the coast. The Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary was created in 1992. The harbormaster of Monterey Harbor, Stephen Scheiblauer, recently said that “they have been very powerful voices in creating new closures” and that “some of the nearshore fishermen in particular have experienced severe economic blows because of those closures.” Like I said, our local Sierra Club and other environmental groups are either ignorant or deceptive in their “promise” of no new fishing regulations.
If we had more local say in this sanctuary, I may reconsider. I love our coast. But giving control of our coastal waters over to D.C. bureaucrats is something I simply cannot do.
Jan Hop, Paso Robles
