Trump’s administration will help women with better child care

Regarding “President, Congress and courts set to whittle away women’s rights” (Jan. 25) by Tom Bauer:
There is some confusion. No one is trying to take away a woman’s right to run for any office in the land. The new administration has many women in top-level jobs. President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, has a plan for child care far superior to what the country has now.
As to health care, mammograms, etc., are not being taken out of anyone’s health care package. I, for one, do not want to pay for someone killing a baby. However, I feel confident that for anyone who wants to kill an unborn child, there are plenty of liberal groups that will help them, gladly, free of charge.
As to President Trump selecting a new member of the Supreme Court, as an American I think you should be pleased. Tom, you really need to watch different TV shows; you are being misled.
S.C. Tannler, Morro Bay
