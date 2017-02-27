Americans didn’t fight WWII to let a dictator take over U.S.

My father, John H. Lane, was a fighter pilot in World War II, achieving the status of “ace.” In 2015, I proudly attended the Congressional Medal Ceremony in Washington, D.C., honoring these courageous pilots.
I believe my Republican father is “rolling over in his grave” when he sees our current president, imitating Vladimir Putin in his delusional, tyrannical behaviors.
It is important we do not lose the memory of the sacrifices made by those in history to keep our democracy free from authoritarian dictators. I believe Sen. John McCain and some of his colleagues have demonstrated courage standing up against the Russian activity in our recent election process.
We need to protect our love of democracy, justice and freedom in memory of those that defended our country from fascism.
I implore Sen. McCain and other congressional members to utilize their resources to protect America’s principles for now and future generations.
Dixie Lane, Arroyo Grande
