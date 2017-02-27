Thanks to Rep. Salud Carbajal for standing up for animal rights

Our congressional district’s residents are famous for loving animals and caring about their well-being. Which is why it’s important to thank our new congressman, Salud Carbajal, for already speaking up on behalf of animal welfare.
Feb. 18, despite opposition from nearly 200 representatives, the House passed HJ 69, which repeals protections for wildlife from the cruelest forms of hunting (such as letting hunters invade wolf and bear nests to kill the young, aerial hunting, etc.). Rep. Carbajal voted “no,” as should anyone who cares about sensible protections for wildlife from unnecessary and cruel predation.
Thank you, Salud, for starting your career in support of humane laws. You’ll need to do a lot more of this under a regime which celebrates trophy hunting and arranges for animal cruelty information to disappear from the USDA website.
Lee Heller, Summerland
