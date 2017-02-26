Letters to the Editor

February 26, 2017 7:34 PM

Heidi Harmon is SLO’s mayor, but she’s also a citizen with rights

I respectfully disagree with Feb. 12’s letter “Harmon’s duty is to San Luis Obispo.” Yes, as mayor, that is her first duty. She is also a citizen of this county, state and country, with all of the rights therein.

Bob Lindquist, Arroyo Grande

