‘CHiPs’ movie looks disrespectful to CHP and fans of the show

Any “CHiPs” television program fan in the late 1970s and early ’80s (September 1977 through May 1983) on NBC and TBS should know that the upcoming “CHiPs” movie on March 24 will be very insulting to me and other “CHiPs” fans, as well as the California Highway Patrol in general. I respect the CHP for many years since “CHiPs,” and I own both season one and two on DVD, as well as the entire six seasons on DVD, too. I would say that even my favorite three actors who played CHP officers: Francis (Frank) Llewelyn “Ponch” Poncherello (Erik Estrada), Officer Jonathan “Jon” A. Baker (Larry Wilcox) as well as Sgt. Joseph “Joe” Getraer (Robert Pine) should have better respect than the actors who are playing their roles in the “CHiPs” movie for spring 2017.
What I do recommend, as a Walt Disney fan, is the live action remake of Walt Disney Picture’s “Beauty and the Beast” coming out on March 17 on the third Friday of next month!
Scott C. Presnal, Morro Bay
Comments