Dana Cummings served veterans well in his SLO County post

It is not surprising to read of the legal action taken by Dana Cummings against San Luis Obispo County’s administrator (“Former veterans services officers sues SLO County,” Feb. 5). Under Mr. Cummings’ leadership, for the first two years of The Military Order of the World Wars’ programs to honor World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans, we were graciously provided assistance by the Veterans Services Office (VSO) to invite veterans to the events. Without revealing the names of veterans registered with that office, the VSO mailed invitations to all registered veterans. Because of Mr. Cummings, we were able to reach and honor veterans who could not otherwise be reached.
Last year, under the new management, we were denied contact with a group of Vietnam veterans with the greatest need of recognition. From personal experience, in my opinion, there is a certain level of indifference, if not hostility, toward veterans by the administration of that office and above. It should be noted that the county Board of Supervisors has enthusiastically and generously supported these events honoring veterans.
Graciously, The Tribune provided front-page coverage honoring our veterans for all three events.
Joseph E. Brocato, San Luis Obispo
