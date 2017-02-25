How can California pledge money to fight for illegal immigrants?

The Tribune has reported that the state’s roads and infrastructure need billions of dollars in repairs, UC and Cal State tuitions are high and climbing, state employee pensions are underfunded, and our K-12 programs are crowded, underfunded and in need of massive capital investment.
Then how can our state eagerly pledge hard dollars to fight the federal government on behalf of people who aren’t even legally here? This irrational fiscal behavior by our state is precisely why we typically have dire conditions throughout our state.
Patty Smith, San Luis Obispo
