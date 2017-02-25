How can California pledge money to fight for illegal immigrants?

0:45 Crews remove downed trees at Morro Bay State Park after storms Pause

0:37 California Assembly Republicans try to take on majority Democrats

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle with their moms at the crowded Piedras Blancas rookery

0:28 Atascadero Creek threatens nearby home

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

3:07 See a full and flowing Lake Nacimiento as it nears capacity after recent storms

1:36 Highlights of SLO High boys soccer playoff loss to Godinez

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair