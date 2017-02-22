Instead of complaining about protesters, lead by example

Rod MacLeod of Pismo Beach railed against our female city leaders and specifically against the “narcissism on parade” directed to the 7,000 who marched in solidarity for women’s rights (“Postelection protests reinforce Trump’s mission,” Feb. 13). Instead, Mr. MacLeod writes they could have helped or fed the homeless with all that wasted time and energy.
Well, rather than take pot shots from the sidelines, how about leading by example, Mr. MacLeod? Those people who marched are more likely to show up to help out at the homeless shelter than the sideline howlers. Lead by example, Mr. MacLeod. Let me know when you are ready to commit to that effort to help the homeless. I will be glad to show you where the homeless shelter is and to coordinate efforts with you to provide and serve meals there.
Scott Radovich, San Luis Obispo
