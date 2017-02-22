Matthew Hoy wrong to link anarchists to peaceful protesters

In his commentary on Feb. 5 (“A tale of two protests”), Matthew Hoy delights in chastising the people who peacefully protested outside the hate-spewing speech given at Cal Poly on Jan. 31.
Without mentioning that there was no violence at Cal Poly, Mr. Hoy connects the 150 peaceful protesters at Cal Poly (and the 10,000 people at the San Luis Obispo Women’s March) with the violence at UC Berkeley. It apparently missed his notice that the violence has been linked to anarchists and not liberal protesters.
Mr. Hoy, when you make a general assumption about a large group of people based on the actions of a few (whether or not the few are even members of the larger group), that is called being prejudiced. In case you hadn’t noticed, it’s pretty much frowned upon these days. The millions of people across the world who marched at the Women’s March are not responsible for the violence caused by a few criminals. Comments like yours, and your threat of gun violence at the end of your commentary, only work to divide this country further.
Lara Baxley, San Luis Obispo
