Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham rejects ‘ideologue’ label from letter writer

I write to correct the record in response to Steve Belasco’s letter printed on Feb. 20 (“Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham should focus on problem-solving, not party ideology”) wherein he claims that I have a partisan agenda.
This notion is patently absurd. My legislative platform for the Central Coast includes job creation through promoting small business, expansion of our water supply through technology and infrastructure investments, helping our kids prepare for the workforce by promoting career technical education, preparing for the closure of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant, making sure our roads and communities are safe, and promoting government transparency and accountability.
In fact, I am proud that my first official act as an Assembly member was advocating in partnership with Sen. Bill Monning, D-Carmel, for an important local wastewater recycling project.
Part of the reason that our politics have devolved so much is baseless labeling, misleading parsing of quotes and pejorative attacks. These tactics often substitute for actual thought and impede the important work of coalition building. Especially now, it is critical that we approach politics with cool heads and common sense.
I look forward to working with anyone and everyone who wants to solve problems for our community.
Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham, Templeton
