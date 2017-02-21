Nuclear power is part of an emission-free electric solution

What many people do not know is that Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant generates reliable, 24/7, low-cost, carbon-free electricity for nearly 3 million people. It provides 23 percent of PG&E’s emission-free electricity and generates five times more power than Hoover Dam and generates 14 times more power than Topaz Solar Farm in east San Luis Obispo County. No wind, no sun and no batteries are required to operate Diablo Canyon. It is a world-class plant that has a design life of 60 years and has only run about 30 years (mid-life).
Nuclear power in the United States generates 63 percent of clean, emission-free electricity. Scientists urge climate groups to promote nuclear power, as they warn wind and solar will not be enough to fulfill the world’s energy needs or solve our greenhouse-gas pollution problems.
Diablo Canyon employs about 1,700 people and has an economic impact of $918 million on San Luis Obispo and Northern Santa Barbara counties. We need a mix of nuclear, wind and solar to solve our energy demands and environmental problems.
Joseph S. Ivora, Orcutt
