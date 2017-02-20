Proposed PG&E power lines would mar Edna Valley’s pristine vistas

The Edna Valley is a major recreational area for San Luis Obispo. The Tribune’s comprehensive article spoke to the proposed power lines that could invade our scenic valley (“PG&E considers adding high-voltage power lines through scenic Edna Valley,” Jan. 23).
One-hundred-fifteen kV towers/lines already traverse this area. However, 230 kV towers are super high, gigantic, ugly metal structures, which will scar the valley’s visual environment. This valley hosts two large marathons annually; tourist boards and national magazines routinely praise its “wine trail.”
Imagine traveling south from the valley’s northern entrance at Orcutt and Tank Farm roads. On your left, you’d view beautiful, bucolic pastures and foothills marred by these proposed ghastly towers, which could then veer right and proceed “in your face” south alongside Orcutt Road. The proposed route would have the towers jogging behind Baileyana’s yellow schoolhouse winery and Wolff Vineyards, blighting tasting room patio views. If any version of this route is chosen, the visual graffiti will infringe on other wineries and home sites as they wind south, crossing the pristine Talley farmlands/vineyards.
Santa Barbara needs power and they should have it. However, PG&E has three other optional routes through desert-like terrain and public lands. Please email keepednavalleypristine@gmail.com to voice your disapproval of any routes through the Edna Valley.
Rita Mertens, San Luis Obispo
Comments