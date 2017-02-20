We need to stop being enemies and start working together

Political discussions seem impossible because both sides can’t agree what is even real. We only believe our own news-source comfort zones.
Our country’s polarization is troubling, especially since much of the emotion is based on “alternative facts,” an intentional strategy.
A Jan. 27 Washington Post article stated, “The recipe for populism is universal. Find a wound common to many, find (a scapegoat), make up a good story. … Tell the wounded you know how they feel. That you found the bad guys. Label them: the minorities, the politicians, the businessmen,” the media. They’re the “vermin, evil masterminds, haters and losers. … Then paint yourself as the savior. Capture the people’s imagination … enrapture them with a tale. One that starts with anger and ends in vengeance. A vengeance they can participate in.”
It won’t change until we do. Moderates and liberals are vital to Donald Trump’s supporters as “enemies” rather than co-Americans they can work with to create better solutions for everyone.
We need to recognize we’re the “enemy” Trump requires. We need to reach out to Trump supporters, and work with them to overcome the polarization and return America’s oligarchy to a democracy.
Start by reading Indivisible, www.indivisibleguide.com/web.
Pandora Nash-Karner, Los Osos
