SLO County voters can fight Trump by getting Lynn Compton off Board of Supervisors

Each day, the Trump administration announces a new horror. Many are looking for tangible ways to fight such atrocities. One answer is to work within our own boundaries to pick the best candidates to be our local government representatives.
Recently, the far-right majority of the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted and opposed a federal marine sanctuary. This opens the possibility for a return of offshore oil drilling.
One supervisor from the far-right is Lynn Compton. She happens to be up for re-election is 2018. Let’s not miss the opportunity. Let’s use our passion and our resources to make sure she is no longer on the Board of Supervisors.
Most of us care deeply about our environment and our world; we vehemently oppose what Donald Trump is doing and his dismantling of the Environmental Protection Agency. We want to stop Trump, and the truth is that a little thread of Trump is right here in our county. Her name is Lynn Compton. To stop the destructive Trump agenda, we need to take care of business in our own backyard. We need to replace Compton.
Please put it on your calendar for the 2018 election.
Janice Mundee, Paso Robles
Comments