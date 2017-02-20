Republicans aren’t serving the American people — but a third party might

If many of you are wondering why an increasing number of Americans, regardless of age, political party affiliation, voting patterns — to name a few — has become increasingly more disgusted with the political system in this nation, consider the following.
When the first African-American POTUS was elected in 2008, the opposing political party decided to do whatever it could to undermine his presidency, including calling him a liar in the middle of a State of the Union address.
Today, these same politicians are demanding respect for the new president and stating that the “American people” will not tolerate any obstruction to Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee. Really?!
I think these politicians should use the term “our constituents” instead of “the American people.” More appropriate.
In my view, the best solution to this problem is the emergence of a strong third party, with an inclusive and pragmatic political agenda, which will make both ruling parties lasting minorities. Such a party might indeed represent the political views of an increasingly diverse nation.
Fabrizio Griguoli, Shell Beach
