Frustrated about the new administration? Get involved locally

0:55 Wind topples big-rigs on Highway 46 East near Cholame Pause

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

2:06 Mayor, residents react to Wal-Mart's decision to not build a store in Atascadero

1:03 Winds batter South County; flooding, and downed trees, power lines block roadways

1:09 Trees crush cars, solar panels at Morro Bay High; students to be evacuated from campus

0:50 Stranded vehicle pulled out of flooded Oceano intersection

0:31 Video of possible great white shark swimming near Pismo Beach Pier

0:11 Video shows large shark swimming near Pismo Beach Pier