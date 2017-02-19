Frustrated about the new administration? Get involved locally

Like nearly 10,000 others, I took part in the Women’s March in San Luis Obispo on Jan. 21. I marched for equality, reproductive rights, environmental justice and a general distaste for the new president.
It’s time to take the next step. Alone, each of our voices is small; joined together, it becomes large. Together we can make a difference.
I am one of 14 members of the Santa Margarita Area Advisory Council. This group discusses land use proposals and collectively advises our District 5 supervisor on issues that impact our local quality of life. There are usually fewer than five people in the audience for these monthly meetings. Where are all of the other local voices? Like my own, your voice counts.
I urge other county residents to get involved where it matters most — locally. Attend a San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors meeting, sit on an advisory council, take part in important issues that involve your community. If more of us participate locally, the energy will extend beyond to the state and national levels.
The Santa Margarita Area Advisory Council meets the first Wednesday of every month at the Santa Margarita Community Center at 7 p.m.
Dana Tryde, Santa Margarita
