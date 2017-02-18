Donald Trump must be held accountable for his broken promises

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, recently commented that the president was not going to release his tax returns (even though he promised all of us he would), and that the American public really doesn’t care about the president’s tax returns. The American public should hold the president accountable for the promises he makes. So I hope that whether you voted for him or not, you will let him know that breaking his promise(s) is unacceptable. Party affiliation has nothing to do with this issue; please note that I have been a registered Republican since 1966.
Please take a couple of minutes to call the White House and express your deep concern and displeasure over this very important issue. All Americans should be privy to such information and decide for themselves if there are indeed “conflicts of interest” associated with our president’s personal business dealings. This is a matter of national security for everyone.
The telephone number for the White House is 202-456-1111.
Chuck Stoll, Morro Bay
