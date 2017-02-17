To true fans, they’ll always be the Oakland Raiders

Once again, the new novice owner of the Oakland Raiders is considering another move for his team. What he doesn’t seem to get, probably due to his lack of experience and/or the money, is that no matter where the Raiders land, they will always and forever be THE OAKLAND RAIDERS!
Mark Davis’ dad sent them to L.A. in the ’80s. That was a total failure. Al Davis also handicapped the entire team in 1992 when he benched Marcus Allen for the season over a personal disagreement!
Today, Mark Davis is being inundated with offers to move his team. So far, Carson and Las Vegas have thrown their hat into the ring. The big draw is a new stadium.
Raiders fans do bleed silver and black, but today, with the threat of moving the team, all those fans aren’t just bleeding … they are gushing blood!
The Raider Nation needs to be heard from! Stand up for your team, people! Let the powers that be hear your voice. Please don’t allow this weak and ineffective owner turn tail! His dad, Al, despite his mistakes and weaknesses, is rolling over in his grave!
Oakland Raiders forever!
Djinn Ruffner, Paso Robles
