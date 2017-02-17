Many thanks to Caltrans crews who reopened Highway 41

Dear Caltrans management and staff,
The cities of Atascadero and Morro Bay would like to give a very big shout-out and a sincere thank-you to the Caltrans crews who worked so diligently in order to get Highway 41 between Atascadero and Morro Bay reopened to the public last Saturday.
As all those who regularly utilize the well-traveled route between Atascadero and Morro Bay are aware, Highway 41 was closed in early January due to the heavy rains and rockslides. Since that time, the very hardworking Caltrans crews removed more than 21,000 cubic yards of dirt and rock and installed protective netting in order to allow safe passage along the primary connection between the two communities, for all of our local commuters as well as numerous visitors to the area.
We’d specifically like to recognize Steve Balaban and Ryan Turner, Caltrans geotechnical engineers, who deserve a great deal of credit for getting the road reopened by mid-February, as promised. We also want to recognize Jim Shivers at Caltrans for keeping both communities informed of their progress every step of the way.
Sincerely,
Mayor Tom O’Malley, Atascadero
Mayor Jamie Irons, Morro Bay
Comments