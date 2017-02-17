Planned Parenthood provides care to those without financial means

I don’t know what alternative facts that Teresa Marsano was referring to when she stated that Planned Parenthood is not about health care but about money, but she’s wrong (“Dueling protests to take place at Planned Parenthood in San Luis Obispo,” Feb. 10).
For over 100 years Planned Parenthood has performed life-saving examinations on women who may not have had the fiscal means to access care any other way. Federal funding helps provide this care, and federal funds are never used for the small percentage of women who legally chose to terminate their pregnancy. To defund Planned Parenthood would be extremely irresponsible, and leave many women without access to affordable care. This is short-sighted, to say the least. Dramatic and frankly uninformed statements like hers are lies.
Amy White, Shell Beach
