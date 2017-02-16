Trump voters knew he was a snake — they shouldn’t be surprised when he bites

I recall the story of the old woman who came upon a dying, poisonous snake. She rescued the snake and nursed it back to health. One day while going into town, the old woman picked up the snake, and it bit her repeatedly.
“Oh God,” she screamed. “Why? I was your friend, I saved your life, I trusted you!” The snake looked up at her and said, “Lady, you knew I was a snake when you picked me up.”
Campaigning on the promise to work on behalf of the working class and others left behind in a “rigged” economy, instead, Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks are billionaires and opponents of public education, women’s health rights and environmental protections. They are in favor of rolling back Wall Street regulations, crushing unions and reducing taxes for the wealthy. And to those who wish to dismantle and/or privatize Medicare, Social Security and the Affordable Care Act.
None of these appointments will help the economically left-behind voters who placed their trust in the “snake” — er, President Trump — to stand up for them. So I say to the Trump hopefuls who will be sorely shocked and disappointed, “You knew he was a snake, yet you still voted him in. Good luck.”
Rick Cohen, Avila Beach
