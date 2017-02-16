Language options help new immigrants assimilate in America

Cecilia Murphy (“If you live in U.S., learn our language,” Feb. 7) is “shocked” that some information is provided to the public in several languages. No doubt her disdain for immigrants negates the need for vital information to reach certain populations not yet fully assimilated. Evidently, she is not concerned about the hypocrisy that her tirade displays and thinks that all immigrants should be fully versed in the English language upon reaching our shores.
Her annoyance reminds me of American tourists in Europe who take it for granted — and arrogantly demand — that they be addressed in English. Fortunately — unlike Americans — most Europeans speak at least two languages. Instead of complaining, Murphy should volunteer as an aide in an ESL (English as a second language) class. Then she could be proud of Emma Lazarus’ words: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses …”
Giuseppe Codispoti, Los Osos
