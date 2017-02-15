What Yiannopoulos said wasn’t as scandalous as what protesters did

What is happening to our society? I attended Milo Yiannopoulos’ “show,” not because I agree with him but because I don’t allow others to determine or taint my views. While I agree some of the “show” may have been offensive to some people, I think I was more disturbed by the hateful things being yelled by the people who were protesting. Clearly hate speech (calling people Nazis) is acceptable when it’s directed at people you don’t agree with or dislike.
Unfortunately, this ongoing bad behavior is heavily fueled by the news media and is condoned by many of the very people who object to it when it is directed at them. The disrespectful and dangerous behavior at UC Berkeley the next night seemed to be a nonissue, and it even condoned placing innocent people in danger from those who felt that breaking windows, throwing bricks and other objects at police and bystanders was an acceptable way to express their dislike of someone else’s point of view.
Some people would defend this behavior by suggesting it was Milo’s fault. When did we become a society that no longer believes in personal responsibility? I believe it started when we decided to teach our children to become victims and not responsible, tolerant and respectful people. Remember that saying “sticks and stones may break my bones but names will never hurt me”? Unless, of course, we choose to let them.
People like Milo will always exist, but we do not have to make them important by becoming them.
Michelle Tasseff, San Luis Obispo
Comments