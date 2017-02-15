Ignore the political machine: Voters oppose the marine sanctuary

I hope that the public is not fooled by the recent protests and demonstrations over the creation of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary. These gatherings are nothing more than orchestrated attempts to bully San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Lynn Compton into something she is clearly and justifiably opposed to. These recent attacks are simply more of Adam Hill and Bruce Gibson’s political machine tightening its grip on the residents of our county.
Compton, and no other county supervisor for that matter, should be subject to such uncivil strong-arming on this local level of politics. She needs to realize that the majority of San Luis Obispo County voters stand with her and the local fishing industry in telling the federal government to keep its regulations out of our coastal waters.
Stephanie Musselman, San Luis Obispo
