No cost is too high for safe energy that protects life on Earth

On Friday, Feb. 3, a commentary — a long one — by a finance professor at Stony Brook University was published in The Tribune, opining about finance? No, nuclear power (“The dream of cheap, clean nuclear power is over”).
But the author offered no experience in nuclear power to make us believe him.
Energy is a crucial field involving survival of life on Earth based on our choices. We really need to hear from solid experts on this subject. Author Noah Smith tries to push solar, then fracking! His big issue is cost.
Maybe he’s right. We can’t choose nuclear as experts like James Hansen recommend. It is just too expensive to save life on Earth from fossil fuel’s CO2, earth-heating emissions.
But to me, life on Earth seems priceless.
William Gloege, Santa Maria
