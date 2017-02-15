Claims of voter fraud are an insult to officials and volunteers

Unsubstantiated claims of massive voter fraud — millions of noncitizens and dead people voting — are an insult to the dedicated officials and volunteers, including those from the League of Women Voters, who staff our elections and perform their civic duty to protect our democracy. Such unfounded claims undermine the integrity of our voting system and the confidence of the electorate in our institutions. They threaten the viability of our democracy and are often a cover for efforts to suppress the rights of eligible voters who, as Americans, have a constitutional right to vote.
These claims are false and should be confronted for the untruths that they are. The news media, including The Tribune, are to be congratulated for presenting the truth about these bogus claims.
Marguerite Bader, president
League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo County
