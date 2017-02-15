Don’t buy insurance reform, or a used car, from Kevin McCarthy

Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s Jan. 22 commentary, “Finding a better way on health care,” is full of half-truths. If he expects us to believe that having Medi-Cal is worse than having no insurance, then he has a serious leak in his crankcase. He blames the government-financed, premium-hiking insurance companies for the reason your health plan is like an old jalopy, but he withholds the obvious solution — eliminate private insurance from health care delivery and expand Medicare to all ages.
His most wily whopper, however, is the statement “House Republicans have never wanted to repeal the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) alone.” Ha! They only voted to do just that more than 60 times — unsuccessfully — without any alternative ready to take its place.
Had a repeal of the law gone through, 18 million people would have been thrown into a no-insurance calamity. Those unable to continue essential treatments such as chemotherapy or dialysis would have died. Do you really want to buy insurance reform or even a used car from this guy?
E. Jardini M.D., Templeton
