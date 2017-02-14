Supervisor Bruce Gibson is crying now that he’s on the losing end

I read the Viewpoint written by Supervisor Bruce Gibson (“With SLO County supervisors in a new era of pettiness, the public must pay attention,” Feb. 1).
I am so tired of everyone’s political crying. For years, Gibson enjoyed his winning side of the 3-2 vote. But now, since he and Supervisor Adam Hill are the 2 vote, he is already whining.
I found it quite funny that one of the characteristics he said the board is now lacking is “collegiality.” He also mentioned some of the things he and Hill have accomplished. But — having watched many board meetings — his partner Hill has spawned anything but collegiality when addressing other supervisors and the public at times.
Bruce, if you can’t play nice with the others, it’s time for you to pick up your ball and go home.
Keith Hartman, Paso Robles
