Don’t hold your breath for McCarthy and GOP to replace ‘Obamacare’

Regarding Kevin McCarthy’s essay about the Affordable Care Act, also known as “Obamacare” (“Finding a better way on health care,” Jan. 22):
He says studies show people on Medi-Cal have worse health outcomes than the uninsured. What studies? Where does he get his “facts” that patients under the Affordable Care Act or Medi-Cal face “extreme difficulties in finding a doctor and … endure long waits for specialty care” or that a third of California’s counties have only one provider?
He makes the ludicrous analogy of the ACA being like a government-provided, broken-down car, when for millions of people, the only insurance they have ever had saved their health and their lives.
The GOP had eight years to replace the ACA and did nothing but vote to destroy it 60 times. Now McCarthy promises a replacement.
True, the GOP didn’t create this problem. They have created nothing but anxiety about health care. Now McCarthy promises the GOP will “fix” the ACA for the better; I sincerely hope they do. We’ll see, but we shouldn’t hold our breath, and we should hold McCarthy and the GOP accountable if they don’t.
Gloria Drayton, Paso Robles
Comments