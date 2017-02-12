Remind your representatives where you stand on the environment

I support Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Rep. Salud Carbajal and Sen. Kamala Harris in their advocacy to save our environment.
Sen. Feinstein is the ranking Democratic member of the Energy and Water Appropriations Subcommittee and strongly supports the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean Power Plan. Rep. Carbajal has pledged to introduce a bill to block future oil drilling off the California coast. Sen. Harris has stated that “it’s critical the next head of the EPA protects our land and water.”
It is especially critical to residents of the California Central Coast to pay attention to the Feb. 7 vote by the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. They voted 3-2 to oppose the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary. Voting against were Supervisors Lynn Compton, Debbie Arnold and John Peschong, and for the measure were Supervisors Adam Hill and Bruce Gibson.
If you, as residents of this area, wish to keep the coastline in its pristine state, free of oil drilling and other harmful environmental effects, please email, call or write Sen. Feinstein, Rep. Carbajal, Sen. Harris and the county supervisors. Our representatives need to know on which side their constituents stand.
Elizabeth Swierk, Cambria
