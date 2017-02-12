Local athletes going to Poly should have been focus of signing day

In response to “Signing day” (“Cooks ‘beyond excited’ to live his dream in Nevada,” Feb. 2): Congratulations to the three local prep athletes that have dedicated their lives and spent hundreds of hours in the weight room, field and/or pitch, to finally achieve their goal of playing in college. It takes a tremendous amount of desire and time from both the student athlete as well as the family to obtain this goal.
Being a native from San Luis Obispo, Cal Poly has been an important institution to the community and should be supported by the community. Many times the publicity from local press is based on the negative rather than the positive. Kudos to Mr. Cooks on his scholarship acceptance from Nevada, but to have two local (San Luis Coastal Unified School District) female athletes that are attending the local university and not get the headline for the article is a shame.
Again, all three athletes deserve praise, but to have the local players that are attending the local university not highlighted is shocking.
Dick Gin, San Luis Obispo
