The silver lining: Trump has united people for Sanders’ values

“Action speaks louder then words” is a statement that illustrates Donald Trump’s current presentations. He has shown that he has no respect for women; he is proven to be a constant liar; his racist comments, and the actions he used during the TV debates, all indicate just where his feelings lie. He is not what those in 1787 in Philadelphia had in mind for the president of the United States and a man that would represent this country to the world.
The one concept, however, that might prove beneficial is that his nomination has united a very determined force to push forward a list of issues that will help establish many of Bernie Sanders’ proposals. For example, to repeal Citizens United, provide a single-payer health care system, eliminate college tuition, fight global warming, raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour, develop a just and fair immigration policy, and much more.
The remarkable Women’s Marches in this country and around the world and the attitudes of young people also point the way for dynamic change.
The United States is at the crossroads and must take dramatic steps to bring reason, understanding and responsibility back to our government.
W. R. Cole, Arroyo Grande
