Resident reflects on working in the Bello Street building

I enjoyed your recent article about the building at 1000 Bello St. in Pismo Beach (“First it was a school, then Pismo Beach City Hall. Next, it could be a fire station,” Jan. 18).
The building was also the location of the first administration offices for the Lucia Mar Unified School District that became operational in 1966. The District was formed as a result of South County voter approval to combine all of the South County elementary districts and the Arroyo Grande High School District into a single unified school district.
The Bello Street building housed administrative offices and a board of education meeting room on the upper level and the business department in the basement. The district office remained at that location until the 1970s, when the district purchased the property on Orchard Avenue in Arroyo Grande. The department that I administered was the first to make the move to Orchard Avenue. We provided education and support services for students with learning handicaps. My staff was housed in the existing buildings at 608 Orchard Ave. The current district office was constructed several years later.
Tom Talbert, Arroyo Grande
