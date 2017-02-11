Franklin Graham’s inauguration prayer was religious intolerance

Conservative Christians are calling Rev. Franklin Graham’s prayer at President Donald Trump’s inauguration a vindication and a triumph. But he does not speak for our America, or for the Christian church, or for me.
Graham’s mere presence at the inauguration was a provocation, because he has gone on the record with anti-Islam and anti-Hindu statements. At the inauguration, which should be a time to unite Americans, he delivered a pointed message of religious intolerance: “For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus.” With our country and the world watching, Graham deliberately antagonized anyone who does not believe in Christ.
I believe in Christ; I also believe that God is love by many names. I am a U.S. citizen who loves her country, and I respect the bedrock principles of freedom of religion and separation of church and state.
Trump should not again allow Graham a “bully pulpit” to advocate his extremist, un-American agenda.
Pamela Bleisch Strawn, San Luis Obispo
