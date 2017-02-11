Millions who benefited from the Affordable Care Act are humans, taxpayers

Kevin McCarthy and the GOP are dead wrong about the Affordable Care Act (“Finding a better way on health care,” Jan. 22). Three members of my family — all employed, all taxpayers — buy insurance through the ACA. One had an outpatient procedure last year that cost more than $16,000. Her out-of-pocket cost? Just her $500 deductible. Tell her that “Obamacare” “causes pain,” Rep. McCarthy.
My son turned 21 in 2010, when the ACA was passed. Thanks to that, he was able to continue on my insurance until age 26, saving us the $672 per month that Blue Cross was going to charge to extend his coverage before the ACA took effect. Savings to our family? More than $40,000.
Before 2010, my sister with Lupus could not buy insurance that would cover her treatments, because it was a pre-existing condition. That changed thanks to the ACA.
McCarthy equates Americans’ concerns about the GOP’s “Obamacare” repeal to unjustified whining about removing a flat tire before putting on a better tire. But all of the Republicans’ “better tires” are designed for the insurance companies. None of the GOP’s plans will prohibit discrimination against persons with pre-existing conditions, none prohibit carriers from canceling coverage for adult children, and none will actually cover anyone.
Contrary to McCarthy’s statement, the millions who have benefited from the ACA are not “meaningless statistics” — we are human beings and taxpayers.
Alfred Lawson, Camarillo
